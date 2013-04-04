April 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Thursday that broad federal spending cuts through
sequestration should not be a drag on overall U.S. economic
growth, but will have different effects among the country's
regions.
S&P said it expects the strongest growth in 2013 to occur in
the mountain region, which encompasses Arizona, Colorado, Idaho,
Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, as well as in the
west south central states of Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and
Texas.
Meanwhile, the growth forecast for Pacific states - Alaska,
Hawaii, Washington, Oregon and California - "looks slightly
dimmer from the vantage point of a few months ago, owing
primarily to the expected impact of federal sequestration cuts
that went into effect March 1," S&P said in a report.
The rating agency revised its forecast for economic
expansion in the mid-Atlantic states of New Jersey, New York and
Pennsylvania to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in January. The
Midwest states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and
Wisconsin were expected to have the slowest growth among the
regions due in part to lags in employment growth and the housing
recovery, according to S&P.