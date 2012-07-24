July 24 Regions Financial Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income available to common shareholders was $284 million, or 20 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from $55 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)