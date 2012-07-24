BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Regions Financial Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Net income available to common shareholders was $284 million, or 20 cents per share, for the second quarter, up from $55 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses