Jan 24 Regions Financial Corp
reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, as the
southeastern U.S. regional bank took a one-time charge from the
sale of its brokerage unit.
Earlier this month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan unit to
Raymond James Financial Inc for $930 million in stock,
concluding a drawn-out auction for the asset.
In the fourth quarter, Regions recorded a non-cash goodwill
impairment charge of $731 million, net of tax, on the Morgan
Keegan sale.
Regions reported a net loss from continuing operations
available to common stockholders of $135 million, or 11 cents
per share, compared with a year-ago net income of $14 million,
or profit of 1 cent per share.
Excluding the impairment charge, Regions reported earnings
of 9 cents per share.
Shares of the bank closed at $4.92 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)