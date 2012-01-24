* Q4 loss from cont ops $0.11 vs profit of $0.01 a year ago

* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.09, excluding impairment charge

* Recorded goodwill impairment charge of $731 mln in quarter (Follows alerts)

Jan 24 Regions Financial Corp reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, as the southeastern U.S. regional bank took a one-time charge from the sale of its brokerage unit.

Earlier this month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan unit to Raymond James Financial Inc for $930 million in stock, concluding a drawn-out auction for the asset.

In the fourth quarter, Regions recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $731 million, net of tax, on the Morgan Keegan sale.

Regions reported a net loss from continuing operations available to common stockholders of $135 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a year-ago net income of $14 million, or profit of 1 cent per share.

Excluding the impairment charge, Regions reported earnings of 9 cents per share.

Shares of the bank closed at $4.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.