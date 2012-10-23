Oct 22 Regions Financial Corp's third-quarter profit nearly tripled as the southeastern U.S. regional bank set aside far less money to cover bad loans.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $301 million, or 21 cents per share, from $101 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Provisions for loan losses fell to $33 million, less than a tenth of what they were a year earlier.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank has struggled with real estate-related loan losses since the U.S. housing market collapsed in 2007. It was one of the last large banks to repay government bailout funds received in 2008.