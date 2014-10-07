SYDNEY Oct 7 Shares in Regis Healthcare Ltd , Australia's biggest listed aged-care company by beds, debuted on Tuesday at a 5.5 percent premium to their offer price, in a sign the country's appetite for aged-care stocks remains strong.

The shares first traded at A$3.85 at 0100 GMT, compared with their A$3.65 issue price, while the broader share market fell 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)