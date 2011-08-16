* Starboard says company's stock trading far below peers

* Shareholder proposes nomination of three members to board

* Starboard suggests sale of non-core businesses

* Regis says in private talks with Starboard

* Shares jump 7 pct (Adds details, Regis comments in paragraphs 3-4,10, updates share movement)

Aug 16 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP asked hair-salon operator Regis Corp to sell its non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of three members to its board.

Starboard, which owns about 4.4 percent of Regis stock, said in a letter to Regis that the stock was "deeply undervalued" due to lower operating results and a bloated cost structure.

Confirming that it received the letter, Regis said it had been in private discussions with Starboard and it would continue to talk with other shareholders as well.

Some of the top shareholders of Regis include Fidelity Management & Research Co, Robeco Investment Management Inc and BlackRock Institutional Trust Co, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Minneapolis-based Regis has been struggling with falling same-store sales for the past 11 quarters and has also forecast earnings for the current quarter below Wall Street expectations.

In August last year, Regis said it was exploring strategic alternatives. In early February, Regis shuffled its top management, paving the way for a new chief executive in 2012.

Private-equity firm Apollo Management bid for the company in December, on which, Regis said it would continue as an independent public company.

In its letter, Starboard said Regis needs to focus on its core North American business and look for buyers for its ancillary units like Hair Club, and shed its international segments.

"Hair Club would be attractive to a number of potential acquirers, who would be better able to realize the value of this asset...Regis lacks the scale and expertise to properly manage international locations," the letter said.

Regis also said it has not yet scheduled its 2011 annual meeting and that it will review the matter in due course. The shares closed up 7 percent at $14.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The shares have lost a quarter of their value in the four months since April when it forecast weak fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)