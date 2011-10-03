* Names Randy Pearce new CEO

* Retains BofA Merrill Lynch as financial adviser for review of non-core assets

* Sees to cut costs by $40-$50 mln over next two fiscals

Oct 3 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp's board approved new strategic initiatives and governance changes, ahead of its annual shareholder's meeting on Oct. 27, and named Randy Pearce as its chief executive, effective February 2012.

Pearce, who currently serves as president, will succeed Paul Finkelstein, who had previously announced his decision to step down as chief executive.

Regis, which operates the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains, also said it has retained BofA Merrill Lynch as financial adviser in conjunction with the review of its Hair Club for Men and Women unit.

In August, activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP asked Regis to sell its non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of three members to its board.

In a regulatory filing, Regis recommended that shareholders vote to its board a slate of seven nominees, which does not include Starboard's three candidates.

The Minneapolis-based company has been attempting to get more customers through its doors by offering new services and products and getting more customer feedback.

Regis, which previously expected cost savings of $20-$30 million for fiscal 2012, said it now expects to cut costs by $40-$50 million over the next two fiscal years.

The company said it will manage costs by lowering salon payroll costs by reducing turnover and enhancing leveraged pay plans, and renegotiating contracts.

Regis shares closed at $14.09 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)