Oct 12 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp hit back at Starboard Value LP's claims that it has a bloated cost structure, saying the activist hedge fund's recommendations are flawed and that calls for three Starboard members on the company's board are disproportionate.

In a letter sent to shareholders dated Oct. 12, Regis' management defended the company's cost structure, saying it has achieved $48 million in cost savings and now has lower costs than in 2008, despite inflationary pressures.

Regis, which operates salons under the Supercuts and Sassoon Salon brand names, has also reduced its debt by over $490 million in less than three years, it said in the letter.

In August, Starboard, which owns about 5.2 percent of Regis stock, said in a letter to Regis that it should sell its non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of three members to its board.

The company said it was willing to seat one Starboard nominee on its board, giving Starboard more than 10 percent board representation.

Chief Executive Paul Finkelstein and President Randy Pearce wrote to shareholders saying this was a "reasonable and proportionate level of representation."

Regis shares closed at $16.06 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)