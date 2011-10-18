Oct 18 Proxy advisery firm Glass Lewis & Co joined Institutional Shareholder Services to back Starboard Value LP's claim to nominate its member to the Regis Corp board, the hedge fund said.

Glass Lewis said there was a "need for change" at the hair-salon operator's board, asking Regis shareholders to vote for all three Starboard nominees.

In August, Starboard -- which owns about 5.2 percent of Regis stock -- told the company in a letter that it should sell non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of three members to its board.

Earlier in the month, Regis replied saying the activist hedge fund's recommendations are flawed and that calls for three Starboard members on the company's board are disproportionate.

Regis shares closed at $16.22 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)