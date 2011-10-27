* Q1 oper profit $0.26 vs est $0.27
* Q1 rev falls 1.7 pct to $569 mln vs est $565.2 mln
* Backs FY 2012 oper EPS of $1.16-$1.32
(Adds background, capital expenditure details)
Oct 27 Regis Corp posted a quarterly
operating profit that narrowly missed Wall Street expectations
as the hair salon owner spent more to operate its salons.
Third-quarter operating expenses at the company, whose board
is involoved in a proxy fight with activist investor Starboard
Value LP, rose 2 percent to $555.7 million.
In August, Starboard told Regis that the company should sell
non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed three nominees to
its board.
Regis, which recently named a new Chief Executive and
approved other strategic initiatives, had said that it would cut
costs partly by lowering salon payroll costs.
For the quarter, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and
Supercuts chains earned $8.3 million, or 15 cents a share,
compared with $18.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding charges, the company's first-quarter operating
earnings were 26 cents a share.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $569 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27
cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $565.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters, Mihir Dalal and Arpita
Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)