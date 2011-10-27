* Q1 oper profit $0.26 vs est $0.27

Oct 27 Regis Corp posted a quarterly operating profit that narrowly missed Wall Street expectations as the hair salon owner spent more to operate its salons.

Third-quarter operating expenses at the company, whose board is involoved in a proxy fight with activist investor Starboard Value LP, rose 2 percent to $555.7 million.

In August, Starboard told Regis that the company should sell non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed three nominees to its board.

Regis, which recently named a new Chief Executive and approved other strategic initiatives, had said that it would cut costs partly by lowering salon payroll costs.

For the quarter, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains earned $8.3 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $18.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding charges, the company's first-quarter operating earnings were 26 cents a share.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $569 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 27 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $565.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters, Mihir Dalal and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)