Aug 25 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as more people visited its salons.

The company also forecast full-year 2012 operational earnings of $1.16-$1.32 a share, while analysts, on average, had expected $1.25 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the April-June quarter, the company posted a net loss of $16.4 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a profit of $18.3 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents a share, topping expectations of 30 cents a share.

The company, which operates the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains, said revenue rose 0.3 percent to $592 million. Analysts had expected revenue of $591.1 million.

Minneapolis-based Regis' shares closed at $14.29 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)