* O2 operating EPS $0.32 vs est $0.23

* Q2 rev $563.3 mln vs est $563.1 mln

* Sees FY 2012 operating EPS $1.11-$1.21 vs est $1.14

* Sees FY 2012 comp sales of -3.5 pct to -2.5 pct (Follows alerts)

Jan 26 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations on improving margins, but cut its full-year operating profit outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.11-$1.21 a share, down from its previous forecast of $1.16-$1.32 a share.

For the second quarter, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains posted a loss of $57.4 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a profit of $14.5 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell slightly to $563.3 million.

Excluding items, the company's operational earnings were 32 cents a share, topping estimates of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earlier this month, Regis had said it expects to incur a goodwill impairment charge of about $75 million to $85 million in this quarter.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $16.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)