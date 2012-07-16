July 16 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp said it will sell Hair Club for Men and Women, its hair loss products unit, to Japan's Aderans Co Ltd for $163.5 million in cash.

Regis has been as been looking to sell its non-core assets to cut costs.

The company expects to record a non-operational, after-tax gain of $8 million to $12 million on the deal. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)