Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
July 16 Regis Corp said it will sell Hair Club for Men and Women, its hair loss products unit, to Japan's Aderans Co Ltd for $163.5 million in cash, as it focuses on its salon operations.
The hair-salon operator, known for its Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains, is battling rising costs and slowing demand as frugal consumers take more time between haircuts.
The company has been exploring options for its non-core assets to cut costs and shore up its domestic business.
The company sold its stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family for 80 million euros ($105.40 million) in April.
Regis expects to book an after-tax gain of between $8 million and $12 million on the sale of Hair Club, which it had acquired in December 2004.
The sale, expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2012, comes days after former Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd executive Daniel Hanrahan t o ok the helm at the hair-salon operator. [I D :nL3E8IB43E]
BofA Merrill Lynch advised Regis on the deal.
Shares of Minneapolis-based Regis closed at $17.42 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.