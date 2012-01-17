* Sees goodwill impairment charge in hair restoration
business
* Sees charge of about $75-$85 mln
* Says segment's goodwill before charge was $153 million
Jan 17 Regis Corp expects to write
off more than half the goodwill value of its hair restoration
business, citing a slowdown in revenue growth and increasing
supply costs in the hair-salon industry.
The company expects to incur a goodwill impairment charge of
about $75 million to $85 million in the second quarter, it said
in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Before the charge, the goodwill value of the hair
restoration centers segment was $153 million.
As of September 30, the company's overall goodwill value was
$680.6 million.
Regis, which has retained a financial advisor to help it
look at options for its non-core assets, does not expect a tax
benefit on a majority of the charge.
Shares of the company, which operates salons under the
Supercuts and Sassoon Salon brand names, closed at $15.52 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)