Dec 3 Regnon SA :

* Said on Tuesday that ACE LAND LIMITED buys 104,000,000 shares of the company at 0.10 zlotys per share

* ACE LAND LIMITED raises its stake in company to 23.49 percent (or 112,086,463 shares) from 3 percent (or 8,086,463 shares)

