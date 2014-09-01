BRIEF-LIS signs 7.87 bln won contract with LG Display
* Says it signed 7.87 billion won contract with LG Display Co Ltd to provide laser manufacturing equipment
Sept 1 Regnon :
* Said on Friday H1 revenue 542,000 zlotys vs 4.9 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 operating loss of 218,000 zlotys vs operating loss of 2.1 million zlotys a year earlier
* Said H1 net loss of 14.8 million zlotys vs net loss of 19.7 million zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, March 12 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) said on Sunday that it has resumed all its online services after taking down some applications for nearly two days due to a security threat.
March 13 Zhejiang Jiemei Electronic and Technology Co Ltd