Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Correct value of net loss in third bullet to 1.7 million zlotys from 1.8 zlotys.)
Nov 17 Regnon SA <REGP.WA >:
* Said on Saturday it reported Q3 revenue of 80,000 zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 375,000 zlotys versus a loss of 295,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 2.1 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)