* Shareholders should retain final say over board roles
* Regulators could end up with blame if things go wrong
* Banks already taking action to improve governance
By Sinead Cruise and Anjuli Davies
LONDON, March 22 Chastened by their failure to
foresee the financial crisis, it's little wonder that UK
regulators might think a plasterer, among others, unfit to
supervise a bank.
Britain's Financial Services Authority has halted the 1.5
billion pound sale of 630 Lloyds Bank branches to the
Co-Operative Group, a move one FSA insider said was due to
worries the eclectic board of the food-to-funerals giant lacked
the nous to manage one of the UK's biggest retail banking
networks.
A nurse, a horticulturalist and a Methodist minister keep
the plasterer company at the Co-Op, along with a farmer, an
ex-teacher and a retired publisher, all elected by members, with
various responsibilities on subsidiary or regional Co-Op boards.
After the high-profile failures at some of Europe's biggest
banks during the 2007 financial crisis and beyond, regulators
looking to beef up oversight of bank boards are unlikely to
appreciate the value of that breadth of experience.
But industry experts warn regulators could live to regret
heavy-handed interference in the make-up of UK bank boards, as
one-off interventions risk evolving into a burden of day-to-day
supervision they could struggle to handle.
"We think it is important that financial regulators realise
there is a danger to taking away some of the duties that belong
to shareholders when it comes to banks, specifically about
remuneration and board approval," said Carl Rosén, Executive
Director of the International Corporate Governance Network
(ICGN).
"We understand the financial regulatory response to the
financial crisis, but now is the time to see what the
implications are ... It's not the right signal to shareholders
to be more responsible," he added.
The ICGN is backing a campaign to build competence within
the investor community about bank corporate governance. At its
annual conference this week, it told delegates it wanted to see
the creation of an independent body to help bank non-executives
understand what was required of them and how to perform.
"I hear from board members that it is extremely hard to
persuade people to chair or take a place on the audit committee.
People just see it as not worth the trouble," said Simon Wong, a
partner at industry watchdog Governance for Owners.
Until education improves, it could become harder for banks
to find motivated and skilled individuals to fill board roles,
putting more pressure on overstretched regulators to keep watch.
Daniela Barone Soares, CEO of Impetus Trust and board member
at Halma, told Reuters she was happy to sit on the board of an
electronics and environmental technology firm, even though she's
not an engineer, but she wouldn't go near a bank board.
"I would be uncomfortable on a bank board, even though I
worked in banking for many years. I don't feel I understand
enough the kind of transactions that take place and wouldn't
want to take that risk on myself to scrutinise them all."
INDEPENDENT CHANGE
Some investors say market watchdogs are overstepping the
mark between discharging the expected duties of a risk-aware
regulator and demanding undue influence on how bank boards are
manned, especially when banks are making changes independently.
Barclays, for instance, has already implemented a
policy stipulating that at least half of its non-executive
directors must have financial sector experience, with a view to
improving the supervision and accountability of the executive.
The role of a chief risk officer to track risks and
implement compliance procedures has also triggered clashes
between regulators and companies.
Germany's financial markets regulator Bafin last week
refused to approve William Broeksmit's appointment as chief risk
officer of Deutsche Bank as it did not feel he had a
sufficient leadership track record at the bank.
But experts caution that if regulators lay claim to
ultimate control over the structure of and appointments to a
bank's executive, they must also be prepared to monitor those
boards regularly and accept liability if things later go awry.
The FSA has vetted appointments to bank boards since 2008
under its Significant Influence Controlled Functions (SIFs)
regime, under which nominations for positions of power at banks
and other financial institutions must be approved by the
regulator.
It also decides whether an individual is 'fit and proper' to
hold directorships on public company boards.
But while these efforts reflect laudable efforts to rid UK
plc of incapable, ineffective executives, the system is not
foolproof in preventing mistakes.
"In the UK, the oversight and appointment of bank directors
is at a stage that once you are appointed by a nominations
committee of a bank you're sent on a two-to-three-week training
course so that when you meet the FSA, you pass," said David
Pitt-Watson, chair of activist investor Hermes Focus Asset
Management.
"If we have too much regulation that treats the banking
system and financial system like a high-security prison, the
danger is we will end up with an industry populated with the
sort of people who are high security-prisoners," he added.
Britain is scrapping the FSA from early 2013, replacing it
with a standalone Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), overseeing
25,000 firms, with powers to issue warnings and ban products and
bad selling practices.
A new prudential regulation authority at the Bank of England
will supervise banks and insurers.
SAFE HANDS
But would handpicking a board in any case provide adequate
defence against broader market risks, or could it provide a
false sense of security?
On the eve of the financial crisis that led to its eventual
merger with Lloyds Banking Group, the HBOS board
brimmed with corporate talent, but many had full-time careers or
other demanding board positions elsewhere.
There is also growing recognition among investors and
governance analysts that in order for directors to make
meaningful contributions to a bank's operations, they must
possess a broad range of skills, not just specific industry
knowledge.
"There is value is in having diversity of experience. If you
had served in a different industry that had also undergone very
rapid change, consolidation or innovation, that could also be
very beneficial to a bank board," Wong said.
Wong recently delivered a presentation on board
effectiveness to a group of Canadian bank directors who agreed
unanimously that a board stuffed only with risk management
experts was not desirable.
"You do need to have a range of types of people just so you
avoid the dangers of 'groupthink' at least," said Newton
Investment Management CEO Helena Morrissey, a champion of gender
diversity on UK boards.
"It's not just one issue. It's likeability, independence,
tenure, diversity. Investors only in the last year have really
started to focus on this."
Whilst regulatory oversight is still seen as crucial,
authorities are now having to strike a balance between new
regulation and giving companies the necessary space to develop
their own governance strategies.
"Everything about regulation is about navigating the thin
line of appropriate regulation that neither suffocates nor
distorts things," Soares said. "But it would be scary if someone
on a board doesn't know what they were talking about."
