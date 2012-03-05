LONDON, March 5 Paul Tucker, a Bank of
England deputy governor, was appointed on Monday to head a
global rulemaking body for securities clearing, a sector at the
heart of post-financial crisis reform.
Tucker will replace William Dudley, president and chief
executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as chairman
of the Committee on Payment and Settlement Systems (CPSS), made
up of central bankers from the world's leading economies (G20).
The committee is working with securities regulators to
tighten rules for clearing house operators like LCH.Clearnet,
ICE, CME and Deutsche Boerse.
Following the collapse of U.S bank Lehman Brothers and near
demise of U.S. insurer AIG during the financial crisis,
regulators want as many derivatives contracts as possible
centrally cleared to improve transparency and curb risks.
Tucker has spoken of the need for clearers to be well
capitalised and have clear "death plans" to avoid "mayhem" or
the assumption of a taxpayer bailout if they go bust.
He is seen by many commentators as the leading contender to
replace Mervyn King as Bank of England governor next year.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Cowell)