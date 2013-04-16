By John McCrank
NEW YORK, April 16 The chief executives of three
major U.S. stock exchanges have called on U.S. regulators to
take steps to reduce trading taking place away from public
exchanges, saying the opaque practice is hurting market quality.
Departing Securities and Exchange Chairwoman Elisse Walter,
along with SEC staff members, met with Nasdaq OMX CEO
Bob Greifeld, NYSE Euronext CEO Duncan Niederauer and
BATS Global Markets CEO Joe Ratterman on April 9, according to a
SEC filing dated April 10.
The exchanges made the case that higher off-exchange trading
volumes are hurting market quality by creating wider trading
spreads and increased intraday volatility, according to a copy
of their presentation copied in the filing.
The meetings highlight a growing sense of urgency at the
exchanges about the increasing amount of trading by-passing
their venues and going instead to so-called dark pools and
internalizers.
Dark pools are trading platforms where buyers and sellers of
stocks remain anonymous and their orders are hidden until they
are executed. Internalizers are brokers that match orders within
their own firms, allowing them to avoid exchange fees.
The exchanges have long argued that the rise of off-exchange
trading distorts prices in the public markets and makes the
markets in general less transparent.
The exchanges pointed to rules in Canada implemented in
October that require dark pools to offer meaningful improvement
on the prices quoted on the public markets, or to require a
minimum size threshold for off-exchange orders.
The result has been a 25 percent decline in the quoted
spread and a 17 percent decline in volatility, based on Canadian
market data, the exchanges said.
An Australian task force looking at off-exchange trading in
that country said the practice is impairing market quality, and
regulators there are considering similar rules to those in
Canada.
"While holistic reform may also be warranted, we believe
this is the time to introduce an obligation in order to trade
based on the publicly quoted trade price," the exchanges told
the SEC.
The dark pool and internalizers' practices also affect the
exchanges' bottom lines.
Off-exchange venues, not including electronic communication
networks, made up 38 percent of U.S. trading volume in February,
according to data from research firm Tabb Group.
Supporters of dark pools argue that the competition the
trading venues provide to exchanges has the effect of keeping
trading costs in check and costs could be higher without that.
There are around 50 dark pools in the United States and 13
public exchanges. Some of the largest U.S. dark pools are run by
banks that are also some of the exchanges' largest customers.
They include Credit Suisse Group AG's CrossFinder,
Morgan Stanley's MS Pool and Citigroup Inc's Citi
Match.
Incoming SEC Chairwoman Mary Jo White, who was sworn in on
Wednesday, said in her Senate confirmation hearing in March that
the agency should continue to explore the effects of dark pools,
along with other issues, such as high-frequency trading and the
proliferation of order types on exchanges.
White, a lawyer and former federal prosecutor, was a
director on Nasdaq's board from May 2002 until Feb. 2006.