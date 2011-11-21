SEOUL Nov 21 Top Asian central bankers and financial regulators said they discussed the possibility of currency swaps and other measures to deal with rising financial market volatility and possible capital outflows at a meeting in Seoul on Monday.

The meeting was held to launch the Asian consultative group for the Financial Stability Board.

Among the policy options discussed was the currency swaps between member countries, said Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo, who co-chairs the group together with the Malaysian central bank chief Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

"What we discussed today was.... the (fact) that most Asian nations have commonly faced volatilies in capital markets," Kim told reporters after the meeting. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by David Chance)