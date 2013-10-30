By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. derivatives
regulator met on Wednesday to adopt a plan to better protect
customers of futures brokers after the collapse of MF Global
left clients struggling to get back their cash.
The new customer protection rule will require brokers - the
biggest of whom are units of large Wall Street banks - to
tighten up reporting and disclosure procedures, and set aside
their own cash to cover client shortfalls.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission built in a long
phase-in period for the hotly debated client protection
requirement, after the futures industry complained it would be
overly costly and depress trading.
The agency, which oversees futures and swaps markets, is
holding a public vote on the rule, ordinarily a sign a majority
of its current four commissioners are in favor of the plan,
which was first proposed a year ago.
Futures brokerage MF Global collapsed in October 2011,
leaving customers reeling after finding that some $1.6 billion
was missing from their accounts, money the company had used to
stop gaps in its business, which is unlawful.
The CFTC's new rule bans a broker from dipping into one
client's funds to cover a shortfall of another, requiring them
to put up enough of their own money - known as residual interest
- to cover any gaps in the funds.
The Futures Industry Association, an industry lobby group,
had said the requirement would force the industry to pour an
additional $100 billion into the business.
And clients, such as farmers who use futures to hedge the
value of their harvests, were fearing that they would ultimately
have to foot the bill.
The final rule will give the industry a maximum of five
years to adapt. In the first year, nothing will change. After
that, the brokers must hold the required amount of residual
interest at 6 p.m. the next trading day.
As of Jan. 1, 2019 that time will shift to early in the
morning when a client's trades settle, unless the CFTC decides
on a different time, following a study on the market impact of
the rules that it said it would conduct.
In the first version of the rule, the CFTC had said brokers
should meet their residual interest obligations "at all times,"
a wording that had lead to fears the industry would need to
monitor customer accounts in real time.
