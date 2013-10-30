WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday approved a final customer protection rule in a public vote of three to one.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's new customer protection rule, which will require brokers to set aside their own cash to cover client shortfalls, was introduced after the collapse of MF Global left clients struggling to get back their funds. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)