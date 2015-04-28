(Adds comments from CFPB director, Regions spokeswoman)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. consumer financial
regulator on Tuesday fined Regions Bank $7.5 million for
charging overdraft fees to customers who had not opted into that
service, marking its first action against a bank for illegal
overdraft practices.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in
addition to the penalty, the bank has already refunded consumers
$49 million in fees and will fully refund all remaining
customers.
It also must hire an independent consultant to identify any
other customers who may have been charged illegal fees and
correct any errors that could show up on consumers' credit
reports, the regulator said.
"We take the issue of overdraft fees very seriously and will
be vigilant about making sure that consumers receive the
protections they deserve," CFPB Director Richard Cordray said in
a statement.
A spokeswoman for Regions, which is headquartered in Alabama
and operates about 1,700 retail branches, said a "small subset
of customers" were charged fees in error, and that the bank
reported the issue to the CFPB.
"We believe the vast majority of the refunds have been
completed and we have made changes to our internal systems,"
spokeswoman Evelyn Mitchell said.
The CFPB is a relatively new regulator created by the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law to help protect consumers from
predatory lending practices by banks, mortgage servicers,
pay-day lenders and others.
That same year, new rules took effect which prohibited banks
and credit unions from charging overdraft fees on ATMs and debit
card transactions unless customers opted into the service.
If customers do not choose to enable overdrafts, then banks
are able to decline transactions if the accounts do not have
enough money, but they cannot charge fees for it.
The CFPB said Regions violated that rule by failing to
obtain opt-in permission from some customers, and it ended up
charging some people fees as high as $36.
The violations occurred in cases where customers had linked
their checking accounts to savings accounts or lines of credit.
This arrangement allowed for funds to be automatically
transferred between accounts to cover shortages, but the
customers with these linked accounts were never given a chance
to opt in or out of overdraft protection, the CFPB said.
The bank discovered the problem during an internal review,
but waited almost a year before fixing it and alerting senior
executives.
Those executives in turn notified the CFPB about the error,
the bureau said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)