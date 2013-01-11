* Counting RMBS as a liquid asset is positive political
signal
* Industry sets to work on capital requirements and local
tweaks
* Restriction to RMBS baffles market
LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Including RMBS in bank liquid asset
buffers is only the beginning of the industry's political and
regulatory rehabilitation, say market participants. While an
easy win for issuers of qualifying assets, it is as a political
symbol that it has most value for the rest of the structured
finance market.
"The Basel Committee's move is a powerful political
symbol that securitisation is no longer a pariah," said Kevin
Ingram, structured finance partner at Clifford Chance in London.
The Committee's recognition of RMBS as eligible liquid
assets should strengthen industry arguments with European
authorities over other areas of regulation. The latest draft of
Solvency II still calculates ABS capital requirements with
reference to the US subprime market, which one market
participant compared to calculating sovereign risk weights by
looking at Latin America in the 1970s.
Arjan Verbeek, head of flow securitisation and covered bond
structuring at BNP Paribas, said: "Including RMBS in the LCR is
a recognition from the regulatory community that securitisation
is not as bad as all that. But it is only the first hurdle in a
400m hurdle race - the biggest and most important hurdle, but
only the first."
However, the softer tone towards RMBS in the new document
jars with a consultation paper published by the Basel Committee
in December, which proposes increasing risk weightings on senior
tranches of securitisations (likely to be the main assets used
in liquidity buffers) to a minimum of 20% from 7%.
One London-based head of securitisation said that although
this seemed a large increase, banks would be unlikely to be
deterred from investing in ABS, given the dearth of available
bank treasury assets returning a positive carry.
JP Morgan analysts, however, disagreed, writing in a
research note on Thursday: "December's proposals for changes to
the Securitisation Framework [the capital changes] as they
currently stand will more than offset any perceived LCR benefit
for bank investors."
NEXT STEPS
Basel recommendations have no regulatory force until
included in local regulation, and this is likely to be the focus
of industry attention in the years to come.
In Europe, the European Banking Authority is supposed to be
monitoring real market liquidity across several asset classes -
including RMBS and equities - ahead of recommending changes in
the Capital Requirements Regulation, the EU implementation of
Basel III.
And this could give some time to tweak what market
participants view as holes in the new rules such as the
exclusion of credit card and auto ABS, plus the inclusion of a
maximum 80% LTV on mortgages.
That cap therefore precludes most Dutch RMBS, one of the
best performing European asset classes even though its LTVs
typically exceed 80%. from the LCR. Many feel the ruling cannot
have been based on observed market liquidity.
"If there were two liquid asset classes throughout the
crisis these are Dutch RMBS and auto ABS," said Frank Meijer,
head of ABS, covered bonds and mortgages at AEGON Investment
Management.
"You sometimes wonder who is making these decisions and if
they have knowledge of the market."
The Basel Committee have offered no public reason for only
including RMBS, and including stipulations such as a minimum
rating, full recourse loans and the LTV cap.
A spokesperson for the Committee said: "The limit on the
average LTV is designed to ensure that the underlying mortgage
within the pool are of very high quality, ensuring the RMBS
itself will be a reliable source of liquidity for the bank in
times of stress." This seems particularly harsh on Dutch RMBS.
And there seems no intention to actually promote RMBS.
"The purpose of these changes is to ensure banks are
adequately protected from risks, not to restore markets.
Furthermore, there is no intention to encourage banks to hold
RMBS," the spokesperson said.
But there is still time for tweaks to the rules ahead of EU
ratification.
"The Basel proposals will need to be implemented within
European regulation where it is distinctly possible that local
market practice will be taken into account...I wouldn't be
surprised to see European regulation accommodate the LTV ratios
of the Dutch market," said Ingram.
CAPITAL MARKETS EQUALITY
He thinks the Committee might have included RMBS, and not
other high quality assets in the liquidity buffers because of
the sector's comparability to covered bonds.
Ingram said the Committee may also have only allowed RMBS in
an attempt to set global standards, and residential mortgages
are the most widely securitised assets, with the deepest and
most active markets.
But this raises another complaint of disparity in haircut
and volume treatment between covered bonds and RMBS. Covered
bonds can comprise 40% of liquid assets at a 15% haircut, while
RMBS can only contribute 15%, haircut by 25%.
"The important thing about the haircut is that has been
calibrated consistently across asset classes," said Ian Bell,
chief executive of the Prime Collateralised Securities
initiative.
Much of the securitisation industry in Europe has focused
its lobbying efforts around Bell's organisation - the
Afme/EFR-led PCS, a transparency label launched last year to
distinguish best-practice, highly transparent securitisations
from others.
The idea was to make explicit the distinction between good
and bad securitisation, to allow regulators to soften their
stance on the 'good' ones.
Ensuring securitisation' LCR eligibility was a major goal of
PCS, leading one RMBS portfolio manager to pronounce that the
organisation now had no purpose. Research from Barclays also
said this week that: "This raises the question of the relevance
of the PCS label."
However, Bell hit back at this: "I'd have fallen off my
chair in amazement if they'd mentioned us. The road for PCS is a
long one - step one is to get policymakers to acknowledge the
difference between good and bad securitisation, and it looks
like the Basel Committee are starting to do that."
PCS has only awarded one label so far, to Norwegian auto ABS
Bilkreditt 3, which is ineligible for the LCR.
