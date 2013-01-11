* Counting RMBS as a liquid asset is positive political signal

* Industry sets to work on capital requirements and local tweaks

* Restriction to RMBS baffles market

By Owen Sanderson and Anil Mayre

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Including RMBS in bank liquid asset buffers is only the beginning of the industry's political and regulatory rehabilitation, say market participants. While an easy win for issuers of qualifying assets, it is as a political symbol that it has most value for the rest of the structured finance market.

"The Basel Committee's move is a powerful political symbol that securitisation is no longer a pariah," said Kevin Ingram, structured finance partner at Clifford Chance in London.

The Committee's recognition of RMBS as eligible liquid assets should strengthen industry arguments with European authorities over other areas of regulation. The latest draft of Solvency II still calculates ABS capital requirements with reference to the US subprime market, which one market participant compared to calculating sovereign risk weights by looking at Latin America in the 1970s.

Arjan Verbeek, head of flow securitisation and covered bond structuring at BNP Paribas, said: "Including RMBS in the LCR is a recognition from the regulatory community that securitisation is not as bad as all that. But it is only the first hurdle in a 400m hurdle race - the biggest and most important hurdle, but only the first."

However, the softer tone towards RMBS in the new document jars with a consultation paper published by the Basel Committee in December, which proposes increasing risk weightings on senior tranches of securitisations (likely to be the main assets used in liquidity buffers) to a minimum of 20% from 7%.

One London-based head of securitisation said that although this seemed a large increase, banks would be unlikely to be deterred from investing in ABS, given the dearth of available bank treasury assets returning a positive carry.

JP Morgan analysts, however, disagreed, writing in a research note on Thursday: "December's proposals for changes to the Securitisation Framework [the capital changes] as they currently stand will more than offset any perceived LCR benefit for bank investors."

NEXT STEPS

Basel recommendations have no regulatory force until included in local regulation, and this is likely to be the focus of industry attention in the years to come.

In Europe, the European Banking Authority is supposed to be monitoring real market liquidity across several asset classes - including RMBS and equities - ahead of recommending changes in the Capital Requirements Regulation, the EU implementation of Basel III.

And this could give some time to tweak what market participants view as holes in the new rules such as the exclusion of credit card and auto ABS, plus the inclusion of a maximum 80% LTV on mortgages.

That cap therefore precludes most Dutch RMBS, one of the best performing European asset classes even though its LTVs typically exceed 80%. from the LCR. Many feel the ruling cannot have been based on observed market liquidity.

"If there were two liquid asset classes throughout the crisis these are Dutch RMBS and auto ABS," said Frank Meijer, head of ABS, covered bonds and mortgages at AEGON Investment Management.

"You sometimes wonder who is making these decisions and if they have knowledge of the market."

The Basel Committee have offered no public reason for only including RMBS, and including stipulations such as a minimum rating, full recourse loans and the LTV cap.

A spokesperson for the Committee said: "The limit on the average LTV is designed to ensure that the underlying mortgage within the pool are of very high quality, ensuring the RMBS itself will be a reliable source of liquidity for the bank in times of stress." This seems particularly harsh on Dutch RMBS.

And there seems no intention to actually promote RMBS.

"The purpose of these changes is to ensure banks are adequately protected from risks, not to restore markets. Furthermore, there is no intention to encourage banks to hold RMBS," the spokesperson said.

But there is still time for tweaks to the rules ahead of EU ratification.

"The Basel proposals will need to be implemented within European regulation where it is distinctly possible that local market practice will be taken into account...I wouldn't be surprised to see European regulation accommodate the LTV ratios of the Dutch market," said Ingram.

CAPITAL MARKETS EQUALITY

He thinks the Committee might have included RMBS, and not other high quality assets in the liquidity buffers because of the sector's comparability to covered bonds.

Ingram said the Committee may also have only allowed RMBS in an attempt to set global standards, and residential mortgages are the most widely securitised assets, with the deepest and most active markets.

But this raises another complaint of disparity in haircut and volume treatment between covered bonds and RMBS. Covered bonds can comprise 40% of liquid assets at a 15% haircut, while RMBS can only contribute 15%, haircut by 25%.

"The important thing about the haircut is that has been calibrated consistently across asset classes," said Ian Bell, chief executive of the Prime Collateralised Securities initiative.

Much of the securitisation industry in Europe has focused its lobbying efforts around Bell's organisation - the Afme/EFR-led PCS, a transparency label launched last year to distinguish best-practice, highly transparent securitisations from others.

The idea was to make explicit the distinction between good and bad securitisation, to allow regulators to soften their stance on the 'good' ones.

Ensuring securitisation' LCR eligibility was a major goal of PCS, leading one RMBS portfolio manager to pronounce that the organisation now had no purpose. Research from Barclays also said this week that: "This raises the question of the relevance of the PCS label."

However, Bell hit back at this: "I'd have fallen off my chair in amazement if they'd mentioned us. The road for PCS is a long one - step one is to get policymakers to acknowledge the difference between good and bad securitisation, and it looks like the Basel Committee are starting to do that."

PCS has only awarded one label so far, to Norwegian auto ABS Bilkreditt 3, which is ineligible for the LCR. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson and Anil Mayre)