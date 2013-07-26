* Securitisations could be considered funds in new rule
* Investing without skin-in-the-game banned but punishments
light
* Money managers resent cost of compliance
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - Structured products are at risk of
being caught by European regulations designed for hedge funds,
unless the main fund jurisdictions of Ireland, Luxembourg and
the Netherlands fill in the regulatory gaps.
The regulation, called the Alternative Investment Fund
Management Directive (AIFMD), came into force on Monday across
Europe, and is aimed at tightening up disclosure and marketing
in the hedge fund industry, as well as restricting the scope of
possible hedge fund investments. Worst of all, it requires
formal remuneration policies.
It brings the largely unregulated world of hedge funds and
private equity into the regulated sphere, and has caused
consternation across Mayfair as intensely private institutions
have had to adapt to the new regime.
The problem for structured products SPVs is that legally,
they look an awful lot like funds. They undertake investments in
accordance with defined guidelines, and they pool investor
capital for a common purpose. Narrower definitions would exclude
some hedge funds - for example, those that are privately
marketed.
"Many of the provisions of AIFMD were designed with the
investment fund industry in mind and therefore would not be a
ready fit for the structured finance world," said Shay Lydon,
funds partner at Matheson, a law firm in Dublin.
To deal with this issue, AIFMD has a carve out for
securitisations. Unfortunately, this too is hard to define.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA),
responsible for implementing AIFMD, has used a definition first
penned by the ECB in 2009 when it was trying to collect
statistics on "Financial Vehicle Corporations".
Fans of regulatory consistency will note this is a different
definition to that employed in bank regulation defined in the
Capital Requirements Directive/Regulation and implemented by the
European Banking Authority (EBA).
Issuers of structured notes have been trying to argue since
2009 that they should not be caught by the FVC definition.
However, structures that are not "financial vehicle
corporations" might end up being "alternative investment funds".
Germany and the UK have anticipated the issue, with BaFin
and the FCA issuing guidance to give securitisation issuers
confidence. For Germany, the ambiguity of AIFMD, and the chance
that SPV sponsors could be criminalised through an accident of
drafting, makes the legislation unconstitutional without further
guidance.
"We don't think the Central Bank of Ireland, or for that
matter, regulators in the other big SPV jurisdictions, such as
Luxembourg and The Netherlands, actually want to bring SPVs and
their managers into AIFMD," said Christian Donagh, structured
finance partner at Matheson in Dublin.
"But if they don't want to regulate SPVs and their managers,
they will need to provide clear exemptions as the UK and Germany
have done."
DILIGENCE AND DISCLOSURE
AIFMD affects buyers, as well as sellers, of structured
finance. Institutions that have become Alternative Investment
Funds will no longer be able to buy structured finance that does
not meet "skin-in-the-game" rules, which require issuers to keep
5% of their securitisations.
This matches up with rules for banks, though the punishment
for getting it wrong is less severe.
"The biggest difference between 122A [risk retention in bank
regulation] and AIFMD risk retention is the consequences," said
Jim Waddington, structured finance partner at Dechert in London.
"Banks get hit with punitive capital charges, but this doesn't
really make sense in a fund context, and forcing a fund to sell
will only hurt the investors in that fund. So there's some
general language about getting compliant".
The regulation says that the AIFM should "consider taking
some corrective action, such as hedging, selling or reducing the
exposure or approaching the party in breach such
corrective action should always be in the interest of the
investors and should not involve any direct obligation to sell
the assets immediately."
Most new deals in Europe meet these risk retention
requirements, but they are expected to squash new issue CLO
supply by restricting the market to managers that can put up 5%
of the deal from their own funds, rather than client funds. One
CLO manager, GoldenTree Asset Management, has already done a
euro-denominated CLO which sources said it placed to US and
Korean investors, avoiding the need to comply with the rules.
INDUSTRY OF AIFMD
Preparation for the AIFMD deadline has been inconvenient for
hedge fund managers, but some believe there has been too much
fuss about it.
"It's the millennium bug," said one, speaking on condition
of anonymity. "There is a whole industry of consultants, lawyers
and so on pushing this, while at the big money managers, the
BlackRocks and Fidelitys of this world, there are whole teams of
people pushing through AIFMD compliance."
Shortly after the conversation, he went on to call a law
firm about his own firm's AIFMD effort.
The regulation has been criticised by numerous investment
professionals. BNY Mellon surveyed 70 respondents worldwide from
companies with over USD5trn of assets under management.
It found that half of the respondents said uncertainty
remained in their firms, while a third were fearful of not
complying on time and negative financial implications.
Half of the respondents believed their firm would be
disadvantaged in some way over the medium term, and just 18%
believed there would be a benefit. And while 58% have a project
team in place, 73% did not expect to apply for authorisation
before 2014.
The survey revealed an estimated one-off cost of compliance
ranging from USD300k to USD1m, although respondents were unsure
about the cost of depository services.
In addition, 67% said AIFMD would lead to a reduction in the
number of alternative funds, while 39% believed their
organisation would close some funds, move funds out of the EU,
or merge funds. And two-thirds believed the cost and complexity
of compliance would lead to reduced investor choice.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)