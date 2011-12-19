FRANKFURT Dec 19 International regulators' efforts to strengthen the financial system by tightening bank rules may inadvertently serve to boost opportunities for unregulated or "shadow" financial players.

That is because it is the shadow players, primarily hedge funds and private equity firms, who are expected to buy the billions of euros worth of assets that banks will be selling in the coming months as they slim down their balance sheets to comply with the new rules.

"The growth of the shadow banking system is a logical consequence," said Merck Finck analyst Konrad Becker.

Analysts worry that this raises risks for the financial system overall, as these investors borrow money to buy the assets for sale, potentially leading to a fresh credit bubble that could ultimately threaten the economy.

"There will be some people who will wish for a return to the good old days when banks were relatively harmless," said one management consultant to a range of financial firms, adding that this was particularly true of the British and U.S. banking sectors, where investors were already active.

Financial leaders in the G20 group of developed and emerging economies had intended to draw a lesson from the financial crisis by ratcheting up their surveillance of banking products, players and transactions.

While regulators have announced that they will turn their attention in due course to the $60 trillion shadow banking sector, including money market funds, special investment vehicles, securitisation and securities lending, there has been little in the way of concrete action so far.

Investment bankers say shadow banking players, often based in tax havens, will not run out of financial ammunition anytime soon.

"Shadow banks cannot print their own money but instead need to have their own investors lined up," said Carsten Dentler, a member of the board of UBS's German unit.

"However, those funds will continue to flow to them in the future. Of that I am sure," Dentler said.

DARKER SHADE OF WHITE

As dark as they are often portrayed, shadow banks may now play the role of white knights for lenders trying to offload risky assets to comply with European regulatory capital targets by the middle of 2012.

The European Banking Authority has identified a capital shortfall of 115 billion euros ($150 billion) if the region's lenders are to raise their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of June as required.

Many banks aim to reach the goal by lowering the denominator in that ratio -- selling assets that tie up regulatory capital. But to do that they need buyers.

Hedge funds and similar investors take on risks that others are no longer willing or allowed to hold, including bank loan portfolios at risk of turning bad, often leveraging their investment with borrowed money to increase the return.

"One problem is that in reducing balance sheets, a lot of loans will make their way into the unregulated market," said Holger Bross, head of investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Germany.

"You can diversify risk but it doesn't go away as a result," said UBS's Dentler.

Hedge funds and buyers of assets are now in a comfortable position. With so many risky assets on offer relative to demand, acquisition prices could sink dramatically.

However, Germany's private sector banking association BDB is relaxed about the situation, saying it does not expect the country's banks to repackage large parts of their loan portfolios in securitised instruments for sale to third parties.

"I don't believe that we will go in this direction in the short term," said BDB chief economist Siegfried Utzig, pointing out that the securitisation market, which fuelled the 2007-2009 financial conflagration, has been largely extinguished.

"The market is dead in principle," Utzig said. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Writing by Jonathan Gould, Editing by Mark Potter)