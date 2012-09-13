* Sweeping circuit breakers eyed for market makers-Citi exec
* Options industry concerned about regulatory complexity
* Regulators struggle to keep up with trading technology
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. regulators and exchanges
are looking at sweeping circuit breakers and other speed bumps
for the high-speed world of electronic trading in case glitches
occur, industry executives said on Wednesday, but also noted
they are being overwhelmed by the pace of regulatory reforms.
High-profile electronic snafus like the Aug. 1 glitch at
Knight Capital Group that unleashed errant orders and
cost the executer of U.S. equity trades $440 million, are
prompting a wide review of financial market structures.
Currently, exchanges have so-called "circuit breakers" that
halt single stocks if their prices swing too fast in one
direction or another, so market participants can pause to figure
out if the moves were intentional.
Kevin Murphy, head of U.S. option electronic execution at
Citigroup Global Markets, said exchanges and market makers were
now looking at creating "speed bumps" that would stop all orders
from one market maker at an exchange if the situation called for
it, and also possibly across multiple exchanges.
"The market makers are pushing out hundreds of thousands of
quotes at a time and they want to make sure that if something
goes wrong - an algo gone wild, or whatever it is ... that there
are some kind of mechanisms," Murphy said at the FIA/OIC Equity
Options Conference in New York.
The conference comes ahead of an Oct. 2 round table
discussion on preventing and handling such problems that has
been called by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Murphy also said regulators were likely to look at
strengthening the testing environment for firms before new
systems and order types are put in place.
There has also been talk of exchanges having a "kill switch"
to shut down order flow, and circuit breakers that are tripped
by unusual volume.
Market makers, like Knight, and Citadel Securities, act as
middlemen in trades, buying and selling stocks with their own
capital, and thus providing liquidity to the markets.
Citigroup has its own market making unit, called
Automated Trading Group.
REGULATORY OVERLOAD
Murphy made his comments while chairing a panel of 10
executives in the options industry.
Nearly all of them expressed concern at the growing
regulatory complexity in the U.S. equities markets in the wake
of rules from the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, the
Volcker rule, and other moves by the SEC to strengthen market
structure.
"Some of the rules are complex on their own, but when you
take them all together it's creating this increasingly complex
system of regulations," said Chuck Mack, managing director of
U.S. options at Nasdaq OMX.
"It makes it more and more difficult for ... any participant
in the market to do what they are good at because they are
spending more and more time and money on ensuring their
compliance."
He said Nasdaq, which had its own costly, high-profile
technology problem during Facebook Inc's market debut,
has been collaborating with other exchanges more often on market
structure issues, and spending more time talking to its
customers about upcoming regulations.
SILVER LINING
Dealing with the minutia of Dodd-Frank had caused CBOE
Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest and largest U.S.
stock-options exchange, to put some other important market
structure issues - like fee structures and exchange structures -
on hold, said David Gray, a vice president at the firm.
However, there are also some advantages for the industry as
a result of the new regulations, like the push to boost
oversight in the over-the-counter market, which is bringing more
business to exchanges and clearing operations, he said.
The amount of new regulation should not come as a surprise,
as there is simply more to regulate, said Jack Boyle, a
representative for the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association's options committee.
He reminded the panel that 40 years ago, there was only one
exchange, while soon the number is likely to hit 14.
It is also an environment in which regulators are struggling
to keep up with the technological advancement of trading firms.
"We wouldn't have talked about 10 years ago somebody sending
65,000 orders a second. This is new stuff. This is a new world,
and regulators have a lot coming at them," Boyle said.