(Refiles to fix formatting issue)
* SME structured bond could help healing funding deadlock
* Off-balance sheet option would retain dual recourse
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - A new breed of collateralised bonds
could soon see the light of day if European regulators embrace a
proposal put forward by the European Covered Bond Council today.
Answering the European Commission's consultation on a
Capital Market Union, the ECBC has laid out its
plan to create a new instrument backed by SME collateral and
possibly other assets linked to the real economy, as previously
reported by IFR.
The new vehicle, called European Secured Notes (ESN), would
sit somewhere between traditional covered bonds and
"high-quality" securitisation. It would offer dual recourse to a
cover pool and to the issuer in case of financial difficulty, as
well as tranching of credit risk and, potentially, off-balance
sheet treatment to free-up space for more lending.
SMEs, which represent 28% of the region's GDP or about
EUR3.7trn, according to the ECBC, have become the focus of
policymakers and central banks trying to spur the region's
growth and alleviate the regulatory burden on financing.
Issuers have generally steered clear of SME collateral as it
has proved expensive to securitise in any significant volume
since the crisis and too risky to convince traditional covered
bond investors.
But against a backdrop of banks continuing to grapple with
deleveraging pressures, the new bond product could provide an
avenue to get liquidity flowing from the financial system to the
real economy again.
The ECBC says the new instrument, combining the safety net
of dual recourse with solid disclosure requirements on the
underlying assets, could convince regulators to treat it
favourably.
"It would have anti-cyclical features as it could also
combine a robust legal and supervisory framework," which the
ECBC says could be "relatively quickly implementable in the
current legislative landscape."
The instrument would need to be based on a pan-European
template, including eligibility criteria, risk parameters and
data disclosure, and should be "easily accessible in a stress
scenario."
These features should make it eligible for favourable
treatment under Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Solvency 2 rules,
the group said, as well as for repo transactions with the ECB
and Bank of England.
And local and supranational agency guarantees or investment
in some tranches could help the development of a solid
framework, the ECBC added.
A TWIST ON COVEREDS AND ABS
In practice, the new instrument could take two different
forms: an on-balance sheet product backed by a dynamic pool, or
an off-balance sheet bond backed by a static pool - the latter
also allowing the issuer to transfer risk and claim capital
relief.
"The first ESN would be closer in design to covered bonds,"
the ECBC said, while "the second ESN would resemble more closely
high-quality securitisation."
On-balance sheet bonds would have clear
overcollateralisation requirements and priority claims in case
of issuer default, but also heightened transparency on the asset
pool.
This would require policymakers to detail eligibility
criteria for SME loans, starting from a harmonised definition of
which assets are allowed as collateral.
The ECB's existing collateral framework could be a good
template, it said.
In the second format - which the ECBC calls "capital relief
ESN" - assets would be transferred to an SPV, which should in
turn lower the issuer's capital requirements and potentially its
leverage ratio.
However, in a twist on the typical securitisation, the
product would retain a form of dual recourse, the ECBC said.
This could be achieved through a system of guarantees, in
addition to the current requirement for an issuer to retain 5%
of the risk.
The ECBC suggested that the issuer could guarantee senior
bonds, while supranationals such as the European Investment Bank
could guarantee the most junior tranches.
Mezzanine tranches could be guaranteed by national
development banks - such as KfW in Germany, Cassa Depositi
Prestiti in Italy, Instituto de Crédito Oficial in Spain or
Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations in France.
The success of this second type of ESN would therefore
"depend on the willingness of such international/public
institutions to support the instrument," it said.
And there are positive signs in this direction, marked by
"a clear intention by EU and national authorities to support
the securitisation market, as well as the financing of the real
economy and SMEs."
"Of course, it is pivotal that the risks involved are
accurately identified, standardised and mitigated where
necessary. This is a conditio sine qua non for the involvement
of other parties in these transactions," the group added.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)