(Refiles to fix formatting issue)

* SME structured bond could help healing funding deadlock

* Off-balance sheet option would retain dual recourse

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, May 6 (IFR) - A new breed of collateralised bonds could soon see the light of day if European regulators embrace a proposal put forward by the European Covered Bond Council today.

Answering the European Commission's consultation on a Capital Market Union, the ECBC has laid out its plan to create a new instrument backed by SME collateral and possibly other assets linked to the real economy, as previously reported by IFR.

The new vehicle, called European Secured Notes (ESN), would sit somewhere between traditional covered bonds and "high-quality" securitisation. It would offer dual recourse to a cover pool and to the issuer in case of financial difficulty, as well as tranching of credit risk and, potentially, off-balance sheet treatment to free-up space for more lending.

SMEs, which represent 28% of the region's GDP or about EUR3.7trn, according to the ECBC, have become the focus of policymakers and central banks trying to spur the region's growth and alleviate the regulatory burden on financing.

Issuers have generally steered clear of SME collateral as it has proved expensive to securitise in any significant volume since the crisis and too risky to convince traditional covered bond investors.

But against a backdrop of banks continuing to grapple with deleveraging pressures, the new bond product could provide an avenue to get liquidity flowing from the financial system to the real economy again.

The ECBC says the new instrument, combining the safety net of dual recourse with solid disclosure requirements on the underlying assets, could convince regulators to treat it favourably.

"It would have anti-cyclical features as it could also combine a robust legal and supervisory framework," which the ECBC says could be "relatively quickly implementable in the current legislative landscape."

The instrument would need to be based on a pan-European template, including eligibility criteria, risk parameters and data disclosure, and should be "easily accessible in a stress scenario."

These features should make it eligible for favourable treatment under Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Solvency 2 rules, the group said, as well as for repo transactions with the ECB and Bank of England.

And local and supranational agency guarantees or investment in some tranches could help the development of a solid framework, the ECBC added.

A TWIST ON COVEREDS AND ABS

In practice, the new instrument could take two different forms: an on-balance sheet product backed by a dynamic pool, or an off-balance sheet bond backed by a static pool - the latter also allowing the issuer to transfer risk and claim capital relief.

"The first ESN would be closer in design to covered bonds," the ECBC said, while "the second ESN would resemble more closely high-quality securitisation."

On-balance sheet bonds would have clear overcollateralisation requirements and priority claims in case of issuer default, but also heightened transparency on the asset pool.

This would require policymakers to detail eligibility criteria for SME loans, starting from a harmonised definition of which assets are allowed as collateral.

The ECB's existing collateral framework could be a good template, it said.

In the second format - which the ECBC calls "capital relief ESN" - assets would be transferred to an SPV, which should in turn lower the issuer's capital requirements and potentially its leverage ratio.

However, in a twist on the typical securitisation, the product would retain a form of dual recourse, the ECBC said.

This could be achieved through a system of guarantees, in addition to the current requirement for an issuer to retain 5% of the risk.

The ECBC suggested that the issuer could guarantee senior bonds, while supranationals such as the European Investment Bank could guarantee the most junior tranches.

Mezzanine tranches could be guaranteed by national development banks - such as KfW in Germany, Cassa Depositi Prestiti in Italy, Instituto de Crédito Oficial in Spain or Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations in France.

The success of this second type of ESN would therefore "depend on the willingness of such international/public institutions to support the instrument," it said.

And there are positive signs in this direction, marked by "a clear intention by EU and national authorities to support the securitisation market, as well as the financing of the real economy and SMEs."

"Of course, it is pivotal that the risks involved are accurately identified, standardised and mitigated where necessary. This is a conditio sine qua non for the involvement of other parties in these transactions," the group added. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)