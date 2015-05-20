* Italian lender re-offers guaranteed and ABS bonds

* Market funding may ease repayment burden

By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Banca delle Marche is betting it all on the markets this week as it seeks to raise EUR2.3bn from a re-offering of its last outstanding government guaranteed bond and three securitisation deals.

The troubled Italian regional lender addressed the markets after it failed to meet a EUR1.8bn repayment deadline with its creditor Fonspa, or Credito Fondiario. The first batch of bond re-marketing, managed by Nomura, is on Banca delle Marche's EUR300m January 2017 government-backed transaction. This is its only remaining issue after another EUR700m government-guaranteed bond matured in January.

Nomura said it has already started the process and will wrap it up "in the next few market sessions."

The bond will likely offer slightly above or below 1% over the May 2017 BTP, a source close to the deal said.

The second and bulkier part of the re-offering is also probably going to be managed by Nomura, although other arrangers may be hired, the source said.

It involves three securitisations Banca Marche structured in 2009, 2012 and 2013 under the Marche Mutui programme.

The first deal, MM4, is backed by a mixed pool of residential and commercial mortgages and has paid down to 29% of its original value, with about EUR436m left of a EUR1.5bn Class A tranche. It was structured with a coupon of six-month Euribor plus 30bp.

MM5, backed exclusively by commercial loans, has repaid to 12% of its value, or around EUR143m of the EUR1.95bn Class A. It has a three-month Euribor plus 40bp coupon.

The most recent trade, MM6, is backed fully by residential mortgages and still features a residual value of about EUR1.3bn across three Class A tranches. These have coupons of 225bp, 20bp and 21bp.

Banca Marche received financial help from Fonspa after it was placed into administration by the Bank of Italy in 2013 when it failed a EUR500m recapitalisation.

Both the senior bond and the ABS trades were pledged as collateral against Fonspa's loans.

The bank says it aims to sell them at par, which would leave it with EUR500m of excess liquidity after it repays its creditor.

"Being under special administration we cannot operate on the market so we have agreed this deal with Credito Fondiario so that they can sell the notes," Banca Marche's financial director Maurizio Bocchini told Reuters this morning.

"I expect the notes to sell at par, so that we raise around EUR500m."

However, some of the ABS tranches have artificially low coupons. Traders say Italian RMBS is quoted in the 60-80bp range, depending on the maturity. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian Baker)