* Italian lender re-offers guaranteed and ABS bonds
* Market funding may ease repayment burden
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Banca delle Marche is betting it all
on the markets this week as it seeks to raise EUR2.3bn from a
re-offering of its last outstanding government guaranteed bond
and three securitisation deals.
The troubled Italian regional lender addressed the markets
after it failed to meet a EUR1.8bn repayment deadline with its
creditor Fonspa, or Credito Fondiario.
The first batch of bond re-marketing, managed by Nomura, is on
Banca delle Marche's EUR300m January 2017 government-backed
transaction. This is its only remaining issue after another
EUR700m government-guaranteed bond matured in January.
Nomura said it has already started the process and will wrap
it up "in the next few market sessions."
The bond will likely offer slightly above or below 1% over
the May 2017 BTP, a source close to the deal said.
The second and bulkier part of the re-offering is also
probably going to be managed by Nomura, although other arrangers
may be hired, the source said.
It involves three securitisations Banca Marche structured in
2009, 2012 and 2013 under the Marche Mutui programme.
The first deal, MM4, is backed by a mixed pool of
residential and commercial mortgages and has paid down to 29% of
its original value, with about EUR436m left of a EUR1.5bn Class
A tranche. It was structured with a coupon of six-month Euribor
plus 30bp.
MM5, backed exclusively by commercial loans, has repaid to
12% of its value, or around EUR143m of the EUR1.95bn Class A. It
has a three-month Euribor plus 40bp coupon.
The most recent trade, MM6, is backed fully by residential
mortgages and still features a residual value of about EUR1.3bn
across three Class A tranches. These have coupons of 225bp, 20bp
and 21bp.
Banca Marche received financial help from Fonspa after it
was placed into administration by the Bank of Italy in 2013 when
it failed a EUR500m recapitalisation.
Both the senior bond and the ABS trades were pledged as
collateral against Fonspa's loans.
The bank says it aims to sell them at par, which would leave
it with EUR500m of excess liquidity after it repays its
creditor.
"Being under special administration we cannot operate on the
market so we have agreed this deal with Credito Fondiario so
that they can sell the notes," Banca Marche's financial director
Maurizio Bocchini told Reuters this morning.
"I expect the notes to sell at par, so that we raise around
EUR500m."
However, some of the ABS tranches have artificially low
coupons. Traders say Italian RMBS is quoted in the 60-80bp
range, depending on the maturity.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, Editing by Anil Mayre and Julian
Baker)