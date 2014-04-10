By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 10
audits conducted around the globe by units affiliated with the
world's six largest accounting firms are persistently riddled
with flaws, a group of international regulators have found.
The finding, released on Thursday in a survey by the
International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR),
raises major policy questions about whether enough has been done
by global regulators to improve audit quality since the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Leading up to the crisis, many publicly traded banks
portrayed a rosy financial picture of their corporate books,
only to later suffer massive losses on subprime mortgage
securities in their portfolios.
Critics have questioned why independent auditors tasked with
reviewing the accuracy and quality of public company financial
reporting failed to spot the problems sooner.
"The high rate and severity of inspection deficiencies in
critical aspects of the audit, and at some of the world's
largest and systemically important financial institutions, is a
wake-up call to firms and regulators alike," said Lewis Ferguson
of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the body that
polices auditors in the United States.
"More must be done to improve the reliability of audit work
performed globally on behalf of investors."
The global survey on audit performance comes at the end of a
three-day summit in Washington, D.C., that included audit
regulators from around the globe.
Together, those 50 regulators comprise the IFIAR - a
coalition that was formed in 2006 to improve information-sharing
and coordination.
The findings discussed in Thursday's survey stem primarily
from inspections conducted at firms affiliated with the six
largest accounting firms in 2013.
That includes the "Big Four" - PricewaterhouseCoopers
, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young
, as well as BDO and Grant Thornton.
The survey looked at inspection results for audits of public
companies and large financial institutions considered
"systemically important" to the global economy.
It also looked at how well internal quality controls fare at
audit firms themselves.
With public company audits, regulators found problems
related to auditing fair value measurements, internal control
testing and procedures used to assess how financial statements
are presented.
The regulators also said that audits of systemically
important financial firms often had deficiencies stemming from
allowances for loan losses and loan impairments and the auditing
of investment valuation.
In all of these examples, IFIAR said auditors did not always
obtain sufficient evidence to support their audit opinions.
As for audit firms, the regulators said they routinely
encountered problems with independence and ethics, among other
things.
The survey is IFIAR's second. Last year, similar types of
problems were flagged, though IFIAR says the survey itself does
not provide an adequate basis to make a year-to-year comparison.
Regulators in the United States and Europe have been
exploring ways to improve audit quality since the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
Last week, the European Union approved some of the world's
toughest new rules for accountants, after auditors gave banks a
clean bill of health before they were bailed out by taxpayers.
Those rules would prevent accounting firms from also
auditing the books of a public company client for more than 20
years, a reform designed to bolster auditor independence and end
cozy relationships between accountants and company management.
The PCAOB has given up exploring a similar reform in the
United States, after major business groups and accounting firms
lobbied fiercely against it.
However, the board is working toward completing other
reforms. One plan would require auditors to tell investors more
details about "critical audit matters" they encountered during a
review of the company books.
Another plan calls for auditors to disclose the names of
individual partners who work on company audits, in an effort to
hold them more accountable.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)