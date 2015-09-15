By Francesco Canepa
| VIENNA, Sept 15
VIENNA, Sept 15 An upcoming rescue of Greek
banks, set to be largely financed with public money, should not
be seen as a template for the future because Greek lenders were
taken "hostage" by a debt-laden government, the head of the euro
zone's bank resolution body said on Tuesday.
Elke Koenig, chair of the Single Resolution Board, said
future bank resolutions will follow new European rules, due to
come into full force in January, which dictate that stakeholders
in a bank, from shareholders to creditors and uninsured
depositors, contribute to a rescue before public funds can be
called on.
As part of a bailout package agreed last month, Greece is
set to obtain 25 billion euros for plugging capital gaps at its
banks - many of which are majority-owned by the state after a
previous rescue.
The banks' senior bondholders will likely be "bailed in,"
seeing the value of their investments written down, but
depositors will be protected to avoid harming the wider economy,
marking a deviation from the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive.
"Greece has a sovereign financial crisis and, to some
extent, the sovereign took the banks hostage," Koenig told
reporters in Vienna.
"Therefore you now have fundamental restructuring and
recapitalisation needs for the banking sector. The BRRD (Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive) is designed to solve the
problem in a bank. So that's why I would caution against taking
what we might see in the next months in Greece as the model for
the future."
The European Union estimates that Greece's four big banks
will need between 10 billion euros ($11.18 billion) and 25
billion euros to shore up their capital reserves, but the exact
amount needed will depend on the results of ECB stress tests and
asset-quality reviews.
BAIL-INS
The Single Resolution Board (SRB) was set up earlier this
year to handle failing euro zone lenders. From January, Koenig
will decide how big a buffer of "bail-inable" bonds, known as
MREL, banks on her watch must hold on top of their core capital
buffers to tap in a crisis.
Diverging national rules on how MREL are defined have been a
source of concern for investors.
Germany, for instance, has put forward a proposed law which
effectively subordinates certain senior unsecured bonds to other
senior debt, such as interbank and corporate deposits and money
market instruments.
Koenig, the former head of Germany's financial watchdog,
called for a unified European approach but praised the German
proposal.
"Of course I would prefer a single approach but so far I'm
not seeing one emerging," Koenig said. "We are hearing a lot of
support for the German proposal, which is a smart way of dealing
with the problem without requiring huge structural changes."
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)