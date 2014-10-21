WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation staff released a final rule on Tuesday that would require banks to retain at least 5 percent of the risk on their books when securitizing loans.

The rule, expected to be adopted by FDIC later on Tuesday, also contained an exemption for so-called 'qualified mortgages' that was largely similar to when the rule was proposed again last year. It also introduced a periodic review of the definition stating which mortgages qualify.

The rule is jointly issued by six regulatory agencies, and the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve will meet to adopt it on Wednesday. It was first issued in 2011, but was rewritten after a barrage of comments.

Before the credit crisis, banks' lending standards had become sloppy partly because they sold the risk in their loan portfolios on to investors - a process known as securitization - but the market imploded during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The risk retention rules require banks to keep 5 percent of the risk on their books when securitizing loans, a measure that is thought will force them to be more prudent when lending money because they now have "skin in the game." (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)