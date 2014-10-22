WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. securities regulators
approved a new rule on Wednesday designed to avert a financial
crisis, but two officials dissented, saying it does not do
enough to discourage banks from lending to borrowers with shaky
credit and then passing off the risk to investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, which is one of six
agencies required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law
to implement the so-called "risk retention" rule, voted to
approve it 3-2.
The rule requires banks to keep at least 5 percent of the
risk on their books when they securitize loans. This "skin in
the game" is aimed at aligning the bank's interest with the
investors that buy the loans.
But two Republican commissioners said they could not support
the rule because they believe its exemption for low-risk
mortgages is too broad, and therefore does not sufficiently
crack down on lax underwriting standards.
