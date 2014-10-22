(Adds votes by two other regulators)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. securities regulators
adopted a rule on Wednesday designed to avert another financial
crisis, but two officials dissented, saying it did not do enough
to discourage banks from lending to borrowers with shaky credit
and then passing the mortgage risk to investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the
so-called "risk retention" rule by a 3-2 vote, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve unanimously adopted it later in the day in a
public board meeting.
The rule requires banks to keep at least 5 percent of the
risk on their books when they securitize loans. This "skin in
the game" is aimed at aligning the bank's interest with
investors that buy the loans.
But two Republican commissioners said they could not support
the rule in part because they believe its exemption for low-risk
mortgages is too broad and does not sufficiently crack down on
lax underwriting standards. They also said the rule perpetuates
the dominant role of government-sponsored enterprises like
Fannie Mae in the housing market.
"Today could have been the day when the commission and its
regulatory partners ... stood strong, resisted political and
special interest group pressure, and courageously seized this
golden opportunity to address the failed federal housing policy
that was one of the central causes of the financial crisis,"
said Republican SEC Commissioner Daniel Gallagher.
Before the financial crisis, banks pumped up lending
volumes, little concerned about the risks since they planned to
unload the loans. The system imploded when subprime mortgage
borrowers started defaulting.
The dissents by Gallagher and Michael Piwowar were widely
expected, after they published a letter to the editor in the
Wall Street Journal in June.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development also adopted
the rule on Wednesday, following three other agencies which had
given their nod on Tuesday. The six regulators were required by
the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street financial reform law to
implement the rule.
Their concerns, however, reflect the broader public debate
about the delicate balance between mortgage lending standards
and the need to protect investors.
The most hotly contested issue centers on the scope of an
exemption for ordinary "qualified" residential mortgages. In
2011, regulators originally proposed defining qualified
mortgages as those requiring borrowers to make hefty down
payments.
Regulators scrapped the plan after the industry pushed back,
saying it would stifle the housing market for lower-income
buyers.
In Wednesday's final rule, the definition of a qualified
mortgage is much looser than first proposed in 2011, and aligns
with a definition in a separate rule by the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
The exemption is now so broad that the "same economic
incentives" for the banks that existed prior to the financial
crisis "may persist," SEC economists said in a study gauging the
rule's impact.
SEC Commissioner Luis Aguilar, a Democrat who voted in favor
of the rule, on Wednesday acknowledged some outstanding concerns
with the scope of the exemption.
But, he said, the rule contains a safeguard that allows
regulators to periodically review how it defines a qualified
residential mortgage, and has asked SEC staff to provide annual
updates.
