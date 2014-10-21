(Corrects year of the Dodd-Frank Act to 2010, not 2011, 2nd
paragraph)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 21 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
issued a rule requiring banks that sell loans to investors to
keep part of the risk on their own books, a measure aimed at
preventing the sloppy loans that sparked the 2007-09 credit
crisis.
The rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law. After years of debate over its parameters, the
553-page measure was adopted by three of the six agencies that
need to sign off on it.
"Lenders have wanted and needed to know what the new rules
of the road are and this rule defines them," said Mel Watt, the
head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, one of the three
federal regulators finalizing the risk retention rule.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency also adopted the rule.
It requires banks to keep at least 5 percent of the risk on
their books when they securitize loans. This "skin in the game"
is aimed at aligning the bank's interest with the investors that
buy the loans.
Before the crisis, banks pumped up lending volumes with
little concern about risks since they planned to offload the
loans. Investors who purchased loans gauged risk relying on
credit ratings by agencies that had received fees from the
banks.
The system imploded when subprime mortgages started
defaulting, and investors dumped the securities.
Regulators have been struggling for years to agree on the
risk retention rule. They proposed it again last year after more
than 10,000 comment letters from the industry on the first
proposal, many of them critical.
The most hotly debated issue was the scope of an exemption
for ordinary mortgages, deemed crucial so as not to stifle the
market for home loans for people with moderate or low incomes.
In line with what many in the industry had sought, the
waiver for "qualified" residential mortgages followed a
definition in a separate rule from the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, which protects borrowers from taking on too
much debt.
The CFPB's rule does not set a minimum down payment for
mortgages, a departure from the regulators' original proposal.
The agencies also introduced a periodic review of the
definition.
The rule was in line with last year's reproposal, though it
made some technical changes.
Banks were keen to have certainty about the final rule
because the asset-backed securities they issue when securitizing
loans are a crucial funding tool, and several niche markets
depend on the process.
Operators in markets for asset-backed commercial paper,
collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed
securities will closely study the rule. The Loan Syndications
and Trading Association said the rule "needlessly puts in place
cumbersome requirements."
The Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange
Commission are expected to adopt the rule on Wednesday. It was
not clear when the Department of Housing and Urban Development
would sign off on it.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey
and David Gregorio)