* Commission launches impact review of capital requirements
* Focus on growth may warrant rule changes
By Anna Brunetti
LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - The European Commission said
Wednesday it will review capital rules imposed on banks after
the financial crisis, looking to ensure that the strictures
intended to prevent another meltdown don't end up stifling
economic growth by clamping down too tightly on lending.
"For the next 12 weeks we will be consulting, seeking
evidence about how the rules are working on the ground," said
Jonathan Hill, EU commissioner for financial services.
The EC is questioning whether the rules - implemented just
18 months ago - are doing their job properly, or whether they
are having any unintended consequences. In particular it
wondered whether capital requirements have been hiked too far
given risks incurred and posed by activities in certain areas.
When the rules were passed in 2013 the Commission agreed to
review their impact on long-term financing by the end of 2015.
"Could some of the rules be simplified or differentiated by
risk or size, without compromising on their objectives of
financial soundness and stability of banks?" the report asks.
Combined laws may have led banks to reduce their loan
portfolios and/or their holdings of corporate debt securities
well in advance of the new rules' enforcement in January 2014,
the Commission pointed out.
The need to hold heftier chunks of capital may also have
increased banks' funding costs, making loans more costly and
thus affecting demand, it stated.
The two areas pivotal to long-term growth that the
Commission is focusing on are SMEs and infrastructure projects.
It said that within CRR/CRD IV, capital charges for loans to
SMEs were lower than those for other categories of loans.
However, banks may still face difficulties when lending to
SMEs that may need to be tackled through other legislative
initiatives, it said.
SMEs typically represent a different type of credit -
riskier, less predictable and more opaque. Current reporting and
prudential requirements may disincentivise banks from taking
that risk.
And infrastructure projects, currently treated as loans to
corporate borrowers, may instead warrant separate treatment, it
said.
They in fact feature different characteristics related to
special purpose entities, long loan maturities and particular
risks associated with projected costs and revenues.
BUILDING MOMENTUM
The EC said the review will work in parallel with its
Capital Markets Union plan launched in February, which the bloc
hopes will boost economic growth by tackling regulatory hurdles
stiffling funding of the real economy.
"Any prudential framework applicable to banks will inevitably
have an impact on financial markets as well and the other way
round," Hill said.
"In particular, some of the key areas of the CMU project,
such as covered bonds and securitisations, are particularly
closely linked to banks. Not only are banks among the biggest
issuers of these products, but also among the biggest investors
in these markets."
The Commission will close the consultation on October 7 and
hold a public hearing on November 27, after which it will post a
final report on the CRR/CRD IV review to the European Parliament
and the Council.
"Based on this report, the need for future EU legislative
measures will be assessed," the Commission said.
(Reporting By Anna Brunetti, editing by Luzette Strauss, Julian
Baker and Alex Chambers)