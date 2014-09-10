NEW YORK, Sept 10 Wall Street's self-funded
regulator said on Wednesday it would consider putting new rules
in place to improve transparency at broker-run alternative
trading systems, known as "dark pools," as well as among firms
that use algorithmic trading strategies.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said the
potential new rules around expanded trade reporting, clock
synchronization and the supervision of algorithmic trading
strategies, among others, would be discussed at a meeting on
Sept. 19. (bit.ly/YxSBfn)
Dark pools are broker-run trading venues that let investors
trade shares anonymously and only make trading data available
afterwards, reducing the chance of information leaking about
trade orders. But the lack of transparency around dark pools has
drawn the scrutiny of regulators, concerned that brokers and
proprietary trading firms that use aggressive high-frequency
trading strategies may have an unfair advantage over other
clients.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)