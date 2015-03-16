NEW YORK, March 16 (IFR) - The Intercontinental
Exchange plans to infuse several of the default management funds
within its derivatives clearing houses with more of the firm's
own cash this year in an effort to improve its risk mitigation
capabilities and provide client clearing members with cost
savings.
The controversial decision comes as industry debate as to
how much capital a clearing house should contribute to the
management of a major bank failure in derivatives markets
intensifies to fever pitch.
"We believe that placing more of the firm's own capital at
the top of default waterfalls materially reduces regulatory
capital charges on our members," Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of ICE,
told IFR on the sidelines of the Futures Industry Association's
2015 conference in Boca, Florida last week.
"Most of the recent debate has focused on the safety and
soundness of clearing houses primarily - which is very important
- but we also view having more 'skin in the game' as a tangible
differentiating factor in terms of lowering costs to customers."
The firm plans to voluntarily add US$22m to ICE Clear
Europe's default waterfall, which protects against member
failures in the European credit default swap market. The
addition will bring the total skin-in-the-game contribution to
US$50m.
ICE also plans to contribute capital to ICE Clear Canada for
the first time this year as well as to its planned clearing
house in Singapore, which is expected to go live in the first
half of this year. The New York Stock Exchange, which ICE now
owns, will also contribute an additional US$60m to default funds
operated by Options Clearing Corporation.
The decision makes the exchange an industry leader on one
side of a debate that has recently become an intense focal point
of the derivatives market.
Participants debated the issue on three separate panels at
the FIA conference last week, and CFTC chairman Timothy Massad
stressed the topic in his keynote address. He also plans to
convene an agency-sponsored debate on the issue in Washington
next week.
"As we make clearing houses even more important in the
global financial system, we must pay attention to the risks that
they can pose," he said in the conference keynote.
Dodd-Frank thrust
Clearing houses have become hugely important to the
management of derivatives market risk as a result of
Dodd-Frank's mandate to clear the majority of over-the-counter
swaps in an effort to reduce systemic risk. The percentage of
swaps now overseen by the CFTC and cleared through central
clearing houses has increased from 15% in December 2007 to 75%
today, according to Massad.
Major industry players such as JP Morgan say that clearing
houses should have to post more of their own capital to cover
against the default of a major clearing bank.
Their argument, produced in a white paper and debated at
several industry conferences over the past year, is that the
clearing houses are for-profit entities that compete on the
ability to reduce costs to clients, which could increase risk.
Therefore clearing houses should be incentivised against
such a 'race to the bottom' of risk standards by having more of
their own capital at risk. The inclusion of more CCP capital
would theoretically encourage the risk managers to be more
careful.
"It's also important that we maintain the proper balance
between the CCP and the clearing firms to guard against moral
hazard," agreed Sprecher, referencing the decision to add more
capital.
Detractors
As Sprecher points out, the infusion of capital provides
regulatory capital reductions to its bank clients. Putting more
skin-in-the-game is good business.
It is also not without its fair share of detractors.
Shareholders and analysts have questioned whether the capital
infusions are necessary, especially considering it chews up
millions of additional capital that could be put to work
elsewhere for investor benefit.
CME Group, ICE's biggest competitor, resides staunchly in
the 'unnecessary' camp. The firm has vehemently defended CCP
risk management practices as thoroughly robust and refuses to
bend to industry will to post more of its own capital to default
funds.
"We are sizing the default waterfall funds on a daily basis
based on a test that combines the stresses of the 2008 crisis,
the 1987 stock market crash, the failure of Long-Term Capital
Management, and all of these other major events - together - and
then making sure there is still enough pre-paid capital to
withstand the failure of the two largest clearing members in
that scenario," said Sunil Cutinho, president of CME Clearing on
an FIA conference panel.
The firm also believes that a requirement to post more
skin-in-the-game would allow banks to introduce more risk to the
system without having to post additional capital to protect
against it.
The debate is likely to persist for several years as US
regulators consider the various technical arguments. While CME
believes it may be able to sway regulators into its camp, market
participants largely - and perhaps unsurprisingly - fall into
the camp supporting the ICE stance.
"I do think that ICE is being very provocative and very
forward-looking in trying to be a part of the solution rather
than fighting it," said the head of the clearing operations at
one major bank. "I don't think it's all self-serving just to get
a capital save - I think they're meaningfully trying to change
the industry in a way that makes sense to all constituents."
(Reporting by Mike Kentz)