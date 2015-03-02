(This article first appeared in the February 27 edition of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Alex Chambers

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - The Financial Conduct Authority will reveal in March whether new issuance of debt and equity will come under its competition review, a prospect that has set bankers' nerves on edge.

The potential conflict of interest around allocations is an especially touchy subject, after the FCA flagged the issue in its initial review published this month.

The regulator found that banks had incentives to allocate securities in a way that is not optimal for the issuer - typically to reward institutional investors for their business.

The perception that sales and trading divisions sometimes hold sway at banks when it comes to allocations has some believing the FCA will indeed include issuance as part of its review - and has more than a few bankers ready to push back.

"There are some clients that participate in IPOs more than others, but that is nothing to do with favouritism," one equity originator told IFR.

"We would love to allocate only to long-term investors, but we've seen hedge funds flip deals and BlackRock flip deals. How do you police that?"

The answer to that may fall on the shoulders of Julia Hoggett, who was appointed as head of supervision for investment banking at the FCA last year.

Due to her formidable previous career as a banker and debt issuer herself, including at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she has more insight into the process than most regulators.

And having a poacher turned gamekeeper, as it were, has rattled some nerves on the sellside.

"Banks are running a bit more scared of process," said one debt syndicate head.

Going soft

Feeling the regulator's breath on their necks, some debt underwriters are already starting to push for so-called straight-line allocations, where 2bn of demand for a 1bn deal would mean that each account received 50% of its orders.

In current practice, however, allocation is determined by considering a range of "soft" criteria - something that could change if the FCA moves aggressively.

"Allocations to investors are determined by various soft factors," said Richard Shrimpton, group capital markets issuance director at Lloyds Bank.

"At what stage in the bookbuild did they come in, what is their price sensitivity, their likeliness to flip the bonds, will they hedge with CDS et cetera," Shrimpton said. "And you've only got something like 30 minutes to weigh all of this."

Work needed

Market manipulation and conflicts of interest are already governed by European regulations such as the Market Abuse Directive and MiFID.

And work by the International Capital Market Association over recent years has helped most banks spell out a framework for allocations policy in fixed income.

But there is clearly still room for improvement, even if the prospect of hard and fast rules laid down by the FCA is cause for worry among both the buyside and sellside.

"The review is well-intentioned - to make sure there is no untoward conduct around allocations," Shrimpton said.

Interestingly, many on both the debt and equity sides seem to think that it's the other's market that is in the FCA's cross-hairs.

"Allocation issues are more prevalent in DCM," said one European head of ECM syndicate, pointing to the limited transparency in high-yield bond issuance, in which "lead-left" protocol limits the access other leads have to order books.

But debt bankers in return point the finger at IPOs, whose volatility after pricing has led to suggestions of poor price discovery during execution.

In any case, new hard rules will have major consequences in fixed income, where super-sized investors have become a cornerstone of the business in recent years.

Those investors help to get deals over the line - and more than a few in the industry think they deserve to be rewarded for doing so.

"Earlier this month there was a bond deal that contained a 500m lead order from a very large asset manager," said one market-watcher.

