By Huw Jones
| LONDON, March 2
LONDON, March 2 Bond markets may not be able to
cope with the stress of many investors trying to cash in at the
same time but data remains too patchy to support new rules, a
global financial watchdog said on Wednesday.
The International Organization of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO) said concerns over secondary bond market liquidity was
one of its four top market risks for 2016, the others being
cyber threats, misconduct in relation to retail financial
products, and risks from use of collateral or cash to back
trades.
"With the expansion in corporate bond primary markets, there
is some concern about whether the secondary market structure
will be able to withstand periods of market stress going
forward," the report from the International Organization of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said.
"Further data gathering and monitoring may help to better
understand the state of global corporate bond markets," the
IOSCO report said.
Banks say liquidity, or the ability to trade easily without
sharp moves in prices, has thinned in secondary bond markets
because tougher capital rules make it uneconomic for lenders to
hold large inventories of bonds for market-making. Central banks
say prices have not been affected.
IOSCO said it was hard to gauge threats to financial
stability as data is limited and largely focused on the United
States, IOSCO said.
The watchdog is also assessing the role of asset managers in
secondary bond market liquidity.
The Financial Stability Board, which coordinates regulation
in the Group of 20 economies (G20) and includes IOSCO as a
member, said on Saturday it would report on market liquidity in
September, and make policy recommendations for the asset
management sector.
IOSCO said asset management was not on its list of market
risks, but there are "important questions left unanswered"
because of "knowledge gaps".
"The debate about a lack of secondary market liquidity in
corporate bond markets and the role of funds' interaction in
this market has not been resolved," IOSCO said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)