April 7 Employees of U.S. trading firms
responsible for designing algorithmic trading strategies will be
required to register with regulators as securities traders under
a new rule approved on Thursday aimed at reducing risky and
manipulative trading.
People who design, develop, or significantly modify a firm's
automated trading systems, which generate or route stock orders,
will have to register with Wall Street's self-funded watchdog,
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission said in a filing.
Those employees, as well as those responsible for day-to-day
supervision of the algorithm's activities, will have to pass a
securities trading qualification examination as part of the
process.
Algorithmic trading relies on complicated mathematical
formulas, with little to no human intervention, to buy or sell
stocks. The automated strategies have made trading cheaper and
more efficient, but the speed at which they operate can cause
glitches to cascade quickly through the market. They can also
make market manipulation difficult for regulators to detect.
FINRA said the new rule and enhanced education requirements
should reduce "problematic conduct" stemming from algorithmic
trading strategies, such as failure to check for order accuracy,
inappropriate levels of messaging traffic, and inadequate risk
management controls.
Separately, the SEC recently said it plans to propose a rule
to enhance the record-keeping requirements of broker-dealers as
part of its efforts to boost the oversight of algorithmic
trading.
