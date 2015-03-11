LONDON, March 11 The world's main clearing
houses will be scrutinised by global markets regulators to
ensure they can withstand extreme market shocks unaided by
taxpayer money.
The International Organisation of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO) announced on Wednesday it was undertaking a review of
stress testing by clearing houses, also known as central
counterparties (CCPs).
Clearing houses stand between two sides of a trade to make
sure the transaction is completed even if one side goes bust.
"The systemic importance of CCPs is growing substantially,"
IOSCO said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)