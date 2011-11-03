* SEC and FINRA scolded for mishandling documents
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 3 Securities regulators might have a
difficult time as role models for an industry whose public
image needs repairing after a series of their own infractions
in handling documents.
Wall Street's top regulators, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, were both scolded publicly in recent weeks for
getting rid of internal documents used for investigations and
policy decisions.
"I'm sure it's going to create some measure of havoc for
them," said Christopher Geczy, academic director of The
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Wealth Management
Initiative, a continuing education program wealth advisers.
"Regulatory authorities have to maintain the highest level
of compliance to have credibility," he added.
In one of the recent cases. a report by the SEC's inspector
general Tuesday found the agency should not have destroyed
preliminary investigative records known as "matters under
inquiry," or MUIs.
Another incident involving FINRA surfaced late last month.
The Wall Street watchdog, which the SEC oversees, settled
allegations that a former regional office director altered
staff meeting documents just hours before giving them to SEC
examiners. FINRA learned of the problem through an anonymous
complaint. The regional director resigned in 2010.
Both regulators say they're trying to fix problems that led
to the incidents. The SEC is "working closely" with the
National Archives and Records Administration, the agency
responsible for preserving federal records, according to a
statement. FINRA agreed to hire a consultant to review its
policies and procedures related to "document integrity."
The details of the cases are not known because the SEC has
long been secretive about details involving its oversight of
FINRA and the industry. But critics say the lack of disclosure
itself could hamper the agencies' credibility.
LESSONS IN EMPATHY
The findings are an embarrassment for the two regulators,
but they may also be instructive for their examiners who
inspect compliance programs at securities firms, said John
Cataldo, chief compliance officer for Investors Capital Corp.
ICH.A, a Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based broker-dealer.
"It speaks to the fact that it's a challenge in every
organization to ensure that everyone at every level is meeting
the same high standards," said Cataldo.
The incidents don't suggest a widespread problem with the
culture at either regulator, said Cataldo. Similar troubles
that can crop up at securities firms are often limited in
scope, he said. "Sometimes you get either rogue individuals or
certain pockets where people don't appreciate that what they're
doing is wrong," he said.
But some securities professionals are upset by what they
say are different standards for regulators and the firms they
inspect. Requiring FINRA to hire an independent consultant, for
example, is a far more lenient sanction than many firms would
face for altering documents, they say.
"It's disappointing for sure," said Lisa Roth, chief
executive of Keystone Capital Corp., a broker-dealer in San
Diego, California. A fine and disclosure about the incident on
a firm's license would be the very least of sanctions Finra
would impose for document alterations, she said. The regulator
can also bar brokers and firms for similar conduct, say
compliance professionals.
A COMPLIANCE UPGRADE
Both regulators could benefit from the types of proactive
compliance programs in place at many large companies, said
Donna Boehme, principal of Compliance Strategists LLC in New
Providence, New Jersey, a consultancy. Corporations usually
develop those programs around a model suggested in the Federal
Sentencing Guidelines for Organizations, a 20-year old set of
rules that judges can use to determine penalties for businesses
that commit crimes.
Those programs often include a high-ranking chief
compliance officer who reports directly to the chief executive
and has an oversight board to assure independence.
The SEC has been trying to beef up its internal compliance
program since 2010. But its compliance officers don't report
directly to Chairman Mary Schapiro, who heads the agency, or
other top officials.
"The stakes of public trust, credibility and integrity are
enormous," said Boehme. An SEC spokesman declined to
immediately comment.
Those principles are also on the line at self-regulatory
organizations, such as FINRA, which are privately funded by the
industries they oversee, she said.
But nothing about the incidents change the basics for
securities firms, who must still follow industry rules, said
Wharton's Geczy. "Just because a regulator's house isn't in
order, doesn't mean that your house isn't in order," he said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Richard Satran)