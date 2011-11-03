* SEC and FINRA scolded for mishandling documents

* Incidents show how similar problems come up at firms

* Public's trust at stake for regulators

By Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 3 Securities regulators might have a difficult time as role models for an industry whose public image needs repairing after a series of their own infractions in handling documents.

Wall Street's top regulators, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, were both scolded publicly in recent weeks for getting rid of internal documents used for investigations and policy decisions.

"I'm sure it's going to create some measure of havoc for them," said Christopher Geczy, academic director of The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Wealth Management Initiative, a continuing education program wealth advisers.

"Regulatory authorities have to maintain the highest level of compliance to have credibility," he added.

In one of the recent cases. a report by the SEC's inspector general Tuesday found the agency should not have destroyed preliminary investigative records known as "matters under inquiry," or MUIs.

Another incident involving FINRA surfaced late last month. The Wall Street watchdog, which the SEC oversees, settled allegations that a former regional office director altered staff meeting documents just hours before giving them to SEC examiners. FINRA learned of the problem through an anonymous complaint. The regional director resigned in 2010.

Both regulators say they're trying to fix problems that led to the incidents. The SEC is "working closely" with the National Archives and Records Administration, the agency responsible for preserving federal records, according to a statement. FINRA agreed to hire a consultant to review its policies and procedures related to "document integrity."

The details of the cases are not known because the SEC has long been secretive about details involving its oversight of FINRA and the industry. But critics say the lack of disclosure itself could hamper the agencies' credibility.

LESSONS IN EMPATHY

The findings are an embarrassment for the two regulators, but they may also be instructive for their examiners who inspect compliance programs at securities firms, said John Cataldo, chief compliance officer for Investors Capital Corp. ICH.A, a Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based broker-dealer.

"It speaks to the fact that it's a challenge in every organization to ensure that everyone at every level is meeting the same high standards," said Cataldo.

The incidents don't suggest a widespread problem with the culture at either regulator, said Cataldo. Similar troubles that can crop up at securities firms are often limited in scope, he said. "Sometimes you get either rogue individuals or certain pockets where people don't appreciate that what they're doing is wrong," he said.

But some securities professionals are upset by what they say are different standards for regulators and the firms they inspect. Requiring FINRA to hire an independent consultant, for example, is a far more lenient sanction than many firms would face for altering documents, they say.

"It's disappointing for sure," said Lisa Roth, chief executive of Keystone Capital Corp., a broker-dealer in San Diego, California. A fine and disclosure about the incident on a firm's license would be the very least of sanctions Finra would impose for document alterations, she said. The regulator can also bar brokers and firms for similar conduct, say compliance professionals.

A COMPLIANCE UPGRADE

Both regulators could benefit from the types of proactive compliance programs in place at many large companies, said Donna Boehme, principal of Compliance Strategists LLC in New Providence, New Jersey, a consultancy. Corporations usually develop those programs around a model suggested in the Federal Sentencing Guidelines for Organizations, a 20-year old set of rules that judges can use to determine penalties for businesses that commit crimes.

Those programs often include a high-ranking chief compliance officer who reports directly to the chief executive and has an oversight board to assure independence.

The SEC has been trying to beef up its internal compliance program since 2010. But its compliance officers don't report directly to Chairman Mary Schapiro, who heads the agency, or other top officials.

"The stakes of public trust, credibility and integrity are enormous," said Boehme. An SEC spokesman declined to immediately comment.

Those principles are also on the line at self-regulatory organizations, such as FINRA, which are privately funded by the industries they oversee, she said.

But nothing about the incidents change the basics for securities firms, who must still follow industry rules, said Wharton's Geczy. "Just because a regulator's house isn't in order, doesn't mean that your house isn't in order," he said.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn, editing by Richard Satran)