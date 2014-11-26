LONDON Nov 26 European markets watchdog the
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said on
Wednesday it was assessing the extent to which some active fund
managers are actually closet index trackers.
The Paris-based group can only issue guidance to regulators
but an ESMA spokesman said it was "looking into the issue of
closet indexing by funds and we have been in contact with EU
regulators to assess the scope of the issue".
It follows a study by the Danish regulator that found some
fund firms were passing themselves off as active managers making
independent stock picks but who actually mirrored their
benchmark index too closely.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; editing by Nishant
Kumar)