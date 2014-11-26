* Issue raised by pressure group Better Finance
* Follows separate study by Danish regulator
(Adds quotes, bullet points, background)
By Simon Jessop and Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 26 The European Union's markets
watchdog said on Wednesday it was assessing the extent to which
some actively-managed funds potentially mislead investors by
simply tracking a stock index.
Since the financial crisis, regulators around the world have
intervened in various financial markets to ensure that investors
get a better deal, fining firms for bad practice and changing
the rule-book.
So-called 'closet indexing' involves a fund promoting itself
as actively making independent stock choices in a bid to
generate a market-beating performance. But in reality, it just
selects shares included in an index like the FTSE 100 benchmark
for blue chips traded in Britain.
Actively managed funds typically charge customers more for
their services than funds that openly track benchmarks.
The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority
(ESMA) said it was looking into the matter.
"We have been in contact with EU regulators to assess the
scope of the issue, it said.
Raised by Brussels-based pressure group Better Finance in a
letter to ESMA in late October, it referenced a study by the
Danish regulator that looked at 188 fund firms and found 56 were
suspicious.
"It's not only misleading, it's charging for a service
you're not providing," said Juan Manuel Viver, policy officer at
Better Finance, a non-profit lobby group which acts on behalf of
retail investors from across Europe.
ESMA chairman Steven Maijoor said in a letter to Better
Finance seen by Reuters and headed "falsely active funds" that
it was in contact with the Danish regulator to see how it set
about reviewing the sector.
ESMA will decide on any action once it has completed its
review. It could publish guidance or an opinion recommending
change, or leave it to national supervisors across the
28-country bloc to use their stronger powers to push through
reforms.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Huw Jones; editing by Nishant
Kumar and Crispian Balmer)