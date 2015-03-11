LONDON, March 11 Europe's securities watchdog
said on Wednesday it was monitoring the funds industry for
sources of future market vulnerabilities.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said it
was looking at issues such as fund investments in loans,
so-called "smart beta" products, as well as possible systemic
risk in the hedge fund industry.
ESMA said the growth of funds investing in loans was "one of
the most consistent trends in the EU fund industry", and while
it offered diversification to fund managers, it also created
credit and liquidity risk.
While funds that originate loans could boost lending to
small and medium-sized companies, there was risk of financial
instability that would need to be addressed by "harmonised and
adequate macro and micro-prudential supervision".
Smart-beta products, meanwhile, could expose investors to
other risks, such as sector volatility, and were often opaque,
with a low level of transparency which made it hard for
investors to understand their risk-return profile.
"ESMA's report therefore sees that the main risks are
related to the limited transparency of their constituents,
weights, methodology and simulated past performance," it said in
a statement.
