FRANKFURT, June 12 International banking
regulators are split over how much extra capital big local
lenders must hold to shield taxpayers from bailing out failed
banks, an official at Germany's central bank said on Tuesday.
Banking watchdogs have already agreed that about 30 global
systemically important banks, known as G-SIBs, must hold extra
capital buffers from 2016 because they pose such a threat to the
financial system should they fail.
These banks must have an extra 1 to 2.5 percentage points in
their core capital solvency ratios on top of the globally agreed
minimum of 7 percent that is being phased in from next January
for all lenders across the world.
Regulators have also agreed to apply a similar approach to
big national players that could threaten financial stability on
a smaller scale.
But they have run into difficulties in hammering out rules
for the next group down, the domestic systemically important
banks, or D-SIBs, that would be consistent with the rules for
their larger G-SIB peers, said Erich Loeper, who is responsible
for banking supervision at the Bundesbank.
In Germany only the country's top two lenders, Deutsche Bank
and Commerzbank, are seen as globally
systemically important, while about 10 players are seen as
falling into the D-SIB category.
Loeper said the foreign units of globally important banks
posed a problem for regulators where the banks were so
significant locally that they would be required to hold more
capital.
The cumulative capital surcharges set by local regulators
could surpass the amount seen as necessary by international
regulators for the parent bank, Loeper said.
Germany has sought unsuccessfully so far to set a cap on the
overall burden faced by internationally active banks, Loeper
said at a conference on banking supervision.
A majority of international regulators did not want to
compromise, he said.
The framework for the treatment of nationally important
banks is expected to be ready by November at the latest,
following the publication of the criteria for identifying those
banks.
The Basel Committee, which is drawing up the banking rules,
is due to meet next week in Stockholm and the framework for
Germany's banks could be ready soon after, Loeper said.
