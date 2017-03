April 30 Regus Plc

* With q1 financial performance to end march in line with management expectations.

* Group turnover in period increased by 19.4% at constant currency to £393.2m compared with £357.0m in corresponding period last year

* As previously indicated strengthening of sterling over last six months has affected translation of our reported revenues.

* Current trading is good and in line with expectations.